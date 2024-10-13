UMB Bank n.a. Sells 246 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OMC opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $104.80.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

