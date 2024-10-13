The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Kroger by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Stock Performance
KR opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,715.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $830,303. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Melius Research started coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
