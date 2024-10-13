UMB Bank n.a. Has $415,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after purchasing an additional 210,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,088 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $125.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

