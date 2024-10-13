Brookstone Capital Management Has $880,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $990.26 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $996.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $899.39 and its 200 day moving average is $831.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $972.23.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

