Cwm LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $249.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $249.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

