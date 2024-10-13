GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 145 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VO opened at $266.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $266.84. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average is $248.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

