Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $74.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.