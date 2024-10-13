Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.
Sysco Price Performance
Shares of SYY opened at $74.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
