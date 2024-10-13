LVW Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -242.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

