Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after buying an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 828,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $250,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

