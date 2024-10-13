Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EIX opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

