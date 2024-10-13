Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.