Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
NYSE:RCL opened at $195.69 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $196.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 17.45%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.06.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
