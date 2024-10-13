Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Equifax by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.74.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $285.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.16. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

