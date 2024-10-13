LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $355.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $360.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.29.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

