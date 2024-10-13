Clarius Group LLC Has $228,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,149,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $755,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $153.41 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.61. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

