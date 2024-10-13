Clarius Group LLC Sells 537 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

View Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.