Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after buying an additional 1,738,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 764,635 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,129,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,192,830,000 after purchasing an additional 449,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

