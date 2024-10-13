Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,450.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,421.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,390.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.