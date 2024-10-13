UMB Bank n.a. Has $193,000 Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

