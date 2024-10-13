UMB Bank n.a. Sells 270 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.465 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

