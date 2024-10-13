UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CDW were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $222.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

