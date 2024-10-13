KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 112.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,755 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $42,857,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,273,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

