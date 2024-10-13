UMB Bank n.a. Has $443,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 361.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

