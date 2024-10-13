Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 447.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,179,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,299,000 after purchasing an additional 964,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.