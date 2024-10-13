Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 303.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after buying an additional 705,167 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.09. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

