AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 985.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 168,473 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 102,933 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,574.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 389.20%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

