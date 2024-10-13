Wedmont Private Capital Has $301,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.