Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,909,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,334,000 after purchasing an additional 193,734 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,665,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,179,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,420,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,794,000 after acquiring an additional 517,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,161,000 after acquiring an additional 636,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,248,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,617,000 after acquiring an additional 569,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $76.82 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

