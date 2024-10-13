Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NU were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NU by 1,774.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 907,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 859,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

