Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 86,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

