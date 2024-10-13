Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $174.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.10.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

