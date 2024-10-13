Wedmont Private Capital Has $442,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $104.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

