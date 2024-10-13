Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 33.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $112.41 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,939 shares of company stock worth $7,308,812. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

