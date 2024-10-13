Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

