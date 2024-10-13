Cwm LLC Purchases 23,155 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.56% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

