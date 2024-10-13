LongView Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $63.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

