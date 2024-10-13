Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Core & Main by 470.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after buying an additional 4,200,591 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 915.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $98,876,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 148.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,655,000 after buying an additional 1,581,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.6 %

CNM stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNM

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.