LVW Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 77.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

