LVW Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.13.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $456.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.82 and a 200 day moving average of $392.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $457.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

