LVW Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,374 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,994,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,228,000 after purchasing an additional 874,133 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Sempra by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 805,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of SRE stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
