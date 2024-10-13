LVW Advisors LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,129,000 after acquiring an additional 93,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $185.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.12. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $185.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

