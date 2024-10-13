LongView Wealth Management Buys Shares of 431 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.8% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Linde by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $474.04 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $483.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.85 and a 200 day moving average of $449.92.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

