Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $3,348,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FirstCash by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after buying an additional 34,217 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $113.69 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.