Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 127.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $6,098,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $67.40 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

