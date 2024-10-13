Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Holdings Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 30,726.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,102,000 after purchasing an additional 678,752 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 39,761 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 2,986.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Primerica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Primerica Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PRI opened at $277.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.15. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $279.89.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

