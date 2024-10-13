LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

