LVW Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.