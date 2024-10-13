Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 6,400 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,568,000 after purchasing an additional 321,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 190,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 328,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The business had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

