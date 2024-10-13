Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Position Lessened by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $164,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,906,991.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $76,025.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,257.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 884,213 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,991.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSCR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE OSCR opened at $18.00 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.45, a PEG ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.