LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPT. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Trading Up 1.7 %

FRPT stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $144.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

